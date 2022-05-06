Man charged over Dave Chappelle attack pleads not guilty

Dave Chappelle

A man charged over an attack on comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl pleaded not guilty Friday to four charges.

Isaiah Lee, 23, entered the not guilty pleas in a Los Angeles court to charges of battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault, unlawfully crossing from a spectator area on to a stage at a theatrical event, and interfering with or delaying such an event with unlawful conduct.

The fake handgun recovered by police (Los Angeles Police Dept/AP)

Lee, who remains in custody, was ordered to stay at least 100 yards (91 metres) from Chappelle, whose lawyer requested the protective order.

Authorities say Lee was arrested on Tuesday after rushing the stage during Chappelle’s set in the last of a four-night stint at the Hollywood Bowl that was part of the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival.