EU leader calls for Russian oil ban in new set of sanctions

Finally, we now propose a ban on Russian oil.

Let´s be clear: it will not be easy.But we simply have to work on it.

We will make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion.

To maximise pressure on Russia, while minimizing the impact on our economies pic.twitter.com/fH2wuKN5t2

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 4, 2022