Hunt for ‘dangerous’ murder suspect and jail boss ‘who helped him escape’

Casey Cole White, left, and assistant director of corrections Vicky White

A manhunt continues for an “extremely dangerous” murder suspect – and the jail boss believed to have helped him escape.

Inmate Casey Cole White, 38, was shackled and handcuffed when he and Vicky White, the facility’s assistant director of corrections, left the Lauderdale County Detention Centre in Florence, Alabama, on Friday morning.

They have not been seen since – with the patrol vehicle they were using found in the car park at a nearby shopping centre.

Authorities have no idea where they are.

Anyone seeing the pair should not approach them, authorities warned.

The pair are considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public (US Marshals Service/AP)

US marshal Marty Keely said at a press conference on Monday: “We consider both of them dangerous and, in all probability, both individuals are armed.”

He said Casey White “will stand out” even if he has changed his appearance because he is 6ft9ins and around 18-and-a-half stone.

Vicky White is wanted on suspicion of permitting or allowing an escape, local sheriff Rick Singleton said on Monday.

She is not related to Casey White, who was serving a 75-year prison sentence and awaiting trial for murder.

She told co-workers she was taking him to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation.

No evaluation was scheduled, Mr Singleton said.

Vicky White also broke a policy that required more than one official to be involved in transporting inmates – a rule officials emphasised for Casey White because of a previous escape attempt, Mr Singleton added.

The sheriff said video footage showed the pair leaving the jail and going straight to the car park.

He said: “We know she participated. Whether she did that willingly or if she was coerced, threatened somehow to participate, (I’m) not really sure.

“We know for sure she did participate.

Assistant director of corrections Vicky White (Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office/AP)

“Casey White, as you’ve heard me say over and over and over, is an extremely dangerous person and we need to get him located and get him off the street.”

Casey White was serving time for a string of crimes that included attempted murder, robbery and burglary.

While in prison, he allegedly confessed to stabbing a 58-year-old woman to death in 2015, causing him to be brought to the Lauderdale County jail for court proceedings.

The sheriff said authorities believe Casey White plotted an earlier escape in 2020, when they found a makeshift knife.

He could face the death penalty if convicted of murder.

The US Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 (about £8,000) for information.

Mr Singleton said Vicky White had been an exemplary employee and jail employees are “just devastated”.

“This is not the Vicky White we know by any stretch of the imagination,” the sheriff said.

Vicky White had planned to retire and Friday was to be her last day.

Mr Singleton said she sold her home about a month ago and “talked about going to the beach”.

As an assistant director for corrections, Vicky White moved throughout the jail and had multiple opportunities every day to be in contact with any inmate, the sheriff said.

Her job duties also included co-ordinating the transport of inmates.

Vicky White’s mother, Pat Davis, told WAAY she was in shock and scared for her daughter.

“As a mother, I didn’t know how to act because I thought at first it was a mistake,” she said.

She told the station “we just want her back” and found it difficult to believe her daughter would help an inmate escape.

“She’s never done anything. I bet she’s never even had a speeding ticket,” Ms Davis said.

Lauderdale County district attorney Chris Connolly said he was also shocked.

He last spoke to Vicky White on Thursday about transporting an inmate with a broken ankle to get medical care and nothing seemed unusual.