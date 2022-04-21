Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Biden announces £612m in new military assistance for Ukraine

World NewsPublished:

It builds on roughly 2.6 billion dollars (£2 billion) in military assistance that President Joe Biden had previously approved for Ukraine.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington

President Joe Biden has announced an additional 800 million dollars (£612 million) in military aid to help Ukraine fight back against the Russian invasion, but he also warned Congress will need to approve additional assistance.

The new military assistance package includes much-needed heavy artillery, 144,000 rounds of ammunition, and drones for Ukrainian forces in the escalating battle for the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

It builds on roughly 2.6 billion dollars (£2 billion) in military assistance that Mr Biden had previously approved for Ukraine.

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen shakes hands with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal before their meeting at the Treasury Department in Washington
US treasury secretary Janet Yellen shakes hands with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal before their meeting at the Treasury Department in Washington (Susan Walsh/AP)

He said that 13.6 billion dollars (£10.4 billion) approved last month by Congress for military and humanitarian assistance was “almost exhausted”.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News