Netflix shares drop 22% after it loses 200,000 subscribers

Netflix

Netflix’s video streaming service suffered the first loss in worldwide subscribers in its history, deepening troubles that have been mounting since enjoying a surge from a captive audience locked down during the pandemic’s early stages.

The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period, according to a quarterly report released on Tuesday.

That was far worse than a conservative gain of 2.5 million subscribers forecast by Netflix management.

Now Netflix is bracing for things to get even worse with a projected loss of another two million subscribers during the April-June period.

Netflix is bracing for things to get even worse (Netflix/PA)

The disappointing performance caused Netflix’s stock price to plunge 23% in extended trading.

Investors had already been bailing out of the company’s once high-flying stock amid a dramatic slowdown in subscriber growth.

If the shares behave similarly in Wednesday’s regular trading session, Netflix’s stock will have lost more than its value so far this year.