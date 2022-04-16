Yemen’s Houthi rebels condemn new US-led taskforce in Red Sea

Yemen

Yemen’s Houthis have criticised a new US-led taskforce that will patrol the Red Sea following a series of attacks by the Iran-backed rebels in a waterway that is essential to global trade.

Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the Houthis’ chief negotiator and spokesman, said that the US move, which comes amid a ceasefire in the country’s civil war, contradicts Washington’s claim of supporting the UN-brokered truce.

The task force “enshrines the aggression and blockade on Yemen,” he said on his Telegram social media account.

Mr Abdul-Salam apparently referred to a Saudi-led coalition the rebels have been fighting for years. The coalition, which until recently was backed by the US, imposes an air and sea blockade on Houthi-held areas.

Houthi supporters attend a rally in Sanaa marking the seventh anniversary of the Saudi-led coalition’s intervention in Yemen’s war (Abdulsalam Sharhan/AP)

Iran is the main supporter of the Houthis who seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in September 2014.

The Saudi-led coalition entered the war on the side of Yemen’s exiled government in March 2015. Years of inconclusive fighting has pushed the Arab world’s poorest nation to the brink of famine.

Another Houthi leader, Daifallah al-Shami, also criticised the US-led task force, saying it sends negative signals and “gives a darker reading to the truce”, according to the rebels’ media office.

The new taskforce of two to eight ships patrolling at a time aims to target those smuggling coal, drugs, weapons and people in the Red Sea, according to Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, who oversees the US Navy’s Middle East-based 5th Fleet.

The USS Mount Whitney, a Blue Ridge class amphibious command ship which was previously part of the Navy’s African and European 6th Fleet, will join the taskforce, Mr Cooper said.

While he did not name the Houthis when he announced the taskforce on Wednesday, the rebels have launched explosives-laden drone boats and mines into the waters of the Red Sea.

The Red Sea runs from Egypt’s Suez Canal in the north down through the narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the south that separates Africa from the Arabian Peninsula.

Coal smuggling through the Red Sea has been used by Somalia’s al Qaida-linked al-Shabab militant group to fund attacks.

Weapons linked by the US Navy and analysts to Iran have been intercepted in the region as well, likely on their way to the Houthis. The rebels also fired missiles in the Red Sea that have come near an American warship in the past.

A 60-day ceasefire around the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan appears for now to be holding despite repeated violations that both parties blamed each other for.

The ceasefire that began on April 2 is the first nationwide one in six years.