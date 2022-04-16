Notification Settings

Three held after 12 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall

Police do not believe the shooting at Columbiana Centre was random.

Mall Shooting South Carolina
Ten people have been shot and two others injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital that authorities do not believe was a random attack.

Three people who had firearms have been detained in connection with the Saturday afternoon shooting at Columbiana Centre, Columbia Police Chief WH “Skip” Holbrook said.

He said at least one of those three people fired a weapon.

“We don’t believe this was random,” Mr Holbrook said. “We believe they knew each other and something led to the gunfire.”

Authorities said no deaths have been reported but eight of the victims were taken to hospital. Two were in critical condition and six were in stable condition, Mr Holbrook said.

The victims ranged in age from 15 to 73, he added.

The mall was being evacuated store-by-store and police urged anyone still sheltering inside to call 911 so authorities could find them.

