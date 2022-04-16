Russian forces resume attacks on Kyiv after loss of Black Sea flagship

Russia Ukraine War Passover

Russian forces have resumed scattered attacks on Kyiv and western Ukraine in a reminder to Ukrainians and their western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Russia’s pivot towards a new offensive in the east.

Stung by the loss of its Black Sea flagship and alleged Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory, Russia’s military command had warned a day earlier of renewed attacks on Ukraine’s capital and said it was targeting military sites.

Associated Press reporters documented civilian deaths in strikes this week on the eastern city of Kharkiv, and each day brings new discoveries of civilian victims in a war that has shattered European security.

In the Kyiv region alone, Ukrainian authorities have reported finding the bodies of more than 900 civilians, mostly shot dead, in towns such as Bucha after Russian troops retreated two weeks ago.

Smoke rose early on Saturday from eastern Kyiv as Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported a strike on the city’s Darnytski district.

He said rescuers and paramedics were at the scene, and information about possible deaths would be provided later. The mayor advised residents who fled the city earlier in the war not to return for their own safety.

Darnytskyi is a sprawling district on the south-eastern edge of the capital, containing a mixture of Soviet-style apartment blocks, retail outlets, industrial areas and railyards.

A spokesman for Russia’s Defence Ministry said forces used “air-launched high-precision long-range weapons” to target an armoured vehicle plant in Kyiv.

Funerals have been taking place in Bucha (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

It was the second strike in the Kyiv area in two days. Another hit a missile plant on Friday as tentative signs of pre-war life began to resurface in the capital after Russian troops failed to capture the city and withdrew to concentrate on launching a full-scale assault in eastern Ukraine.

An explosion believed to be caused by a missile struck Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, according to firefighters.

The strike near an outdoor market killed one person and wounded at least 18, rescue workers said.

Meanwhile, the governor of the Lviv region in western Ukraine – far from the Russian border and an area long seen as a safe zone – reported air strikes on the region by Russian Su-35 aircraft that took off from neighbouring Belarus. Maksym Kozytskyy did not provide details about possible casualties or damage.

Fighting continued in the pummelled southern port city of Mariupol, where locals reported seeing Russian troops digging up bodies.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian troops occupying parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in the south of terrorising civilians and hunting for anyone who served in Ukraine’s military or government.

“The occupiers think this will make it easier for them to control this territory. But they are very wrong. They are fooling themselves,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address. “Russia’s problem is that it is not accepted — and never will be accepted — by the entire Ukrainian people. Russia has lost Ukraine forever.”

Officials think 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died in the war, Mr Zelenskyy told CNN in an interview. He said about 10,000 have been injured and it is “hard to say how many will survive”.

The United Nations’ human rights office said it has confirmed the deaths of 1,982 civilians but cautioned that the figure does not include people killed in blockaded cities like Mariupol and the actual number is almost sure to be considerably higher.

Russia’s warning of stepped-up attacks on the capital came after Russian authorities accused Ukraine on Thursday of wounding seven people and damaging about 100 residential buildings with air strikes in Bryansk, a region bordering Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials also hit a key Russian warship with missiles earlier this week, in an important victory for Ukraine and symbolic defeat for Russia.

A senior US defence official said the US believes the Moskva was hit by at least one Neptune anti-ship missile.