White Stripes’ Jack White marries musician Olivia Jean during concert

Jack White

The White Stripes’ Jack White surprised fans by marrying musician Olivia Jean on stage during his homecoming show in Detroit, in the US, on Friday.

The singer, songwriter and producer invited Jean on stage to join his performance and introduced her as his girlfriend.

White asked her to marry him during a rendition of the song Hotel Yorba and just before the lyric “let’s get married”.

Jean, also from Detroit, burst into tears and said yes, the Detroit Free Press reported. White then carried her off the stage.

The two later re-emerged for an encore and married in an on-stage ceremony officiated by Ben Swank, a co-founder of White’s record label.

Jean is part of the label’s garage goth rock band Black Belles, which is on hiatus, and is also signed by his label as a solo artist.

White, who founded The White Stripes, was previously married twice.