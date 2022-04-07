Two killed and eight wounded in Tel Aviv shooting

Israel Shooting

An Israeli hospital says at least two people were killed and another eight wounded in a shooting in central Tel Aviv.

The nearby Ichilov hospital was providing an updated toll from Thursday’s attack, which unfolded in a crowded area with several bars and restaurants.

A woman reacts at the scene of a shooting attack In Tel Aviv (Ariel Schalit/AP)

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear, but tensions have soared following recent attacks by Palestinians that killed 11 people in Israel.

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said it received reports of a shooting at “several scenes” around downtown Tel Aviv.

At least one shooting took place on Dizengoff Street, a central thoroughfare and popular weekend hangout.

Eli Levy, a police spokesman, told Israel’s Channel 13 that three to five people had been wounded in the shooting and that officers were at the scene. He urged people to avoid the area.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was monitoring the situation from the Israeli military headquarters, which is also in downtown Tel Aviv, his office said.

Tensions have been high after a series of attacks by Palestinian assailants killed 11 people just ahead of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, which began nearly a week ago.