Six dead and at least nine injured in shooting in California, say police

World NewsPublished:

Sacramento Police Department said the incident happened early on Sunday morning.

A roadblock near the scene of the shooting in Sacramento
Police in California say six people have died and at least nine others have been injured in a shooting in Sacramento city centre.

The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting happened early on Sunday morning.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background.

Video footage also showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active”.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

