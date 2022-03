Saudi Arabia warns over oil supplies after attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

A photographer takes pictures of the Khurais oil field during a tour for journalists, 150km east-northeast of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has said it “won’t bear any responsibility” for a shortage in global oil supplies after a fierce barrage of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels affected production in the kingdom, the world’s largest oil exporter.

The unusually stark warning marked a departure from the giant oil producer’s typically cautious statements, as Saudi officials remain aware that even their smallest comments can swing the price of oil and rattle global markets.

The statement comes as the kingdom remains in lockstep with Opec and other oil-producing countries in a deal limiting increases in production and as energy prices rise higher amid Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying that “the international community must assume its responsibility to maintain energy supplies” in order to “stand against the Houthis”.

The repeated Houthi attacks will affect “the kingdom’s production capacity and its ability to meet its obligations”, the statement added, threatening the “security and stability of energy supplies to global markets”.

Benchmark Brent crude oil stood at more than 112 dollars a barrel in trading on Monday.

On Sunday, Yemen’s rebels launched a series of attacks targeting the kingdom’s oil and natural gas production.

The Saudi Energy Ministry had said the attacks at the Yanbu petrochemicals complex on the Red Sea coast led to a temporary drop in oil output.

The drone and missile strikes ignited a fire at a tank at a petroleum distribution site in the Saudi port city of Jiddah and affected production at the gas facility in Yanbu.

The overall extent of damage at the installations remained unclear.

The Saudi government condemned the attacks as posing a threat to the security of oil supplies “in these extremely sensitive circumstances” in the global energy market.