Plane carrying 133 people crashes in southern China

A Chinese airliner with 133 people on board has crashed in the southern province of Guangxi, sparking a mountainside fire, state media reported.

Broadcaster CCTV said the accident involving the China Eastern 737 plane occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county.

It said rescuers have been dispatched and there was no immediate word on the number of dead and injured.

Boeing 737s are among the most popular planes for short and medium flights (John Walton/PA)

The twin-engine, single-aisle Boeing 737 is one of the world’s most popular planes for short and medium-haul flights.

It was not immediately clear which variant of 737 was involved in the accident. China Eastern operates multiple versions of the common aircraft, including the 737-800 and the 737 Max.

The 737 Max version was grounded worldwide after two fatal crashes. China’s aviation regulator cleared that plane to return to service late last year, making the country the last major market to do so.