Chelsea owner Abramovich’s luxury yacht docks in Turkey

A yacht belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has docked in Turkey’s Aegean Sea resort of Bodrum, Turkish media has reported.

It comes amid international moves to freeze assets belonging to top Russian businessmen with close links to the Kremlin.

Turkey’s private NTV television said the Bermuda-flagged luxury yacht Solaris docked at the southern port in Turkey — which has not joined sanctions on Russia — after departing from Montenegro.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich (Adam Davy/PA)

A group of Ukrainians carrying Ukrainian flags with the words “No War” emblazoned on them boarded a small motor boat and tried to prevent the yacht from docking, the Sozcu newspaper reported.

It was not known if Mr Abramovich was aboard the yacht or if it was moved to Turkey to avoid sanctions.

Last week, the European Union imposed sanctions on Mr Abramovich as it updated a list of individuals facing asset freezes and travel bans over their ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government, which has sent the Russian military to invade Ukraine.

Mr Abramovich had already been punished in Britain.

Nato-member Turkey has close ties to both Russia and Ukraine. It has criticised Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine but has also positioned itself as a neutral party trying to mediate between the two.

Turkey has closed the Turkish Straits connecting the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea to most Russian warships but has not imposed sanctions on Russia or shut down its airspace to Russian flights.