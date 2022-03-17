Ukrainian president accuses Germany of prioritising economy ahead of invasion

Ukraine's president addresses members of the German parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Germany of putting its economy before his country’s security in the run-up to the Russian invasion.

In an address to Germany’s parliament, Mr Zelensky criticised the German government’s support for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project meant to bring natural gas from Russia.

Ukraine and others had opposed the project, warning that it endangered Ukrainian and European security.

Mr Zelensky also noted Germany’s hesitancy when it came to imposing some of the toughest sanctions on Russia for fear it could hurt the German economy.

Members of the German parliament give Volodymyr Zelensky a standing ovation (Markus Schreiber/AP)

He called on Germany not to let a new wall divide Europe, urging support for his country’s membership of Nato and the European Union.

Mr Zelensky also called for more help for his country, saying thousands of people have been killed in the war that started almost a month ago, including 108 children.