Tigers rescued from Argentina get new home in South Africa

Two tigers at the Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem, South Africa

Four Bengal tigers rescued from years of captivity in a train carriage in Argentina have been released into open-air enclosures in South Africa.

After a journey of more than 70 hours from Argentina, the tigers stepped from their crates into open-air enclosures at the Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem in South Africa’s central Free State province.

Four Paws mission leader Dr Amir Khalil watches as a tiger is released into an enclosure at the Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Visibly curious about their new homes, the tigers quickly surveyed the boundaries of their fenced-in areas, about 80 square yards in size, and enjoyed chunks of meat put out as a welcome treat.

The tigers’ arrival in South Africa on Saturday was the culmination of years of planning by the international animal welfare organisation Four Paws, said Dr Amir Khalil, mission leader and veterinarian.

#TrainTigers: Pictures say more than 1000 words!Look at these relaxed tigers. We are over the moon how greatly they are adapting to their new home. They have hundreds of square meters full of new feelings, tastes & smells. What an overwhelming experience this must be for them! pic.twitter.com/PLRPR7QDqX — FOUR PAWS (@fourpawsint) March 15, 2022

“I was more excited than the tigers,” he said, adding that they had expected the big cats to be reluctant to leave their containers. “But they got out immediately. They wanted to discover the place, to smell the grass, to taste it.”

He said the tigers’ activity showed they intend “to defend, to secure a new place. So they need some time now to calm down, and they still have a long way to learn about the area and the new territory”.

A tiger inside a crate at the Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem, South Africa (Themba Hadebe/AP)

The tigers are currently kept as pairs in two separate enclosures, a plan that appears to have gone smoothly so far.

Over the next weeks and months, the tigers will be monitored and get any necessary veterinary care, Dr Khalil said.

“We will start coming here often and feeding them, getting them used to all our staff and our caretakers so that they learn to know what is our routine and when they start relaxing,” he added.

A tiger is released into its new home at the Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary in South Africa (Themba Hadebe/AP)

The next step will be to release the tigers to bigger enclosures that cover several acres, said Hildegard Pirker, manager of the Lionsrock sanctuary, where more than 100 lions, leopards, tigers and a cheetah are living.

All the enclosures include open grassland with bushes and trees and protected natural areas where the animals can rest and shelter from the elements, according to Lionsrock.

The tigers were rescued after spending years in captivity in a train carriage in Argentina (Themba Hadebe/AP)

The enclosures are circular in shape and follow the natural shape of the land so that the cats do not feel they are in a corner.