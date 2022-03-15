Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fox News photographer Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine

World NewsPublished:

The vehicle he was travelling in was struck by incoming fire.

Pierre Zakrzewski
Pierre Zakrzewski

Fox News photographer Pierre Zakrzewski has been killed in Ukraine after the vehicle he was travelling in with reporter Benjamin Hall was struck by incoming fire, the US broadcaster said.

Mr Hall has been in hospital since the incident which took place on Monday, as the pair were newsgathering in Horenka, outside of Kyiv, the network said.

As a war photographer, Mr Zakrzewski had covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria for Fox, according to a memo sent to Fox employees by Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media.

“His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched,” Ms Scott said.

He is the second journalist killed in Ukraine in two days.

Brent Renaud, a documentary filmmaker and another veteran of covering war zones, died on Sunday after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News