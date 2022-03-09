Notification Settings

South Korean conservative declares win in presidential race

World News

The election boiled down to a two-way showdown between Mr Yoon from the opposition People Power Party and Mr Lee from the governing Democratic Party.

A conservative former prosecutor has declared victory in South Korea’s presidential election after his liberal ruling party rival conceded defeat after a bitter battle in the politically divided nation.

With around 98% of the ballots counted as of 4:00am, People Power Party candidate Yoon Suk Yeol won 48.59% of the votes, narrowly edging liberal rival Lee Jae-myung who garnered 47.80%.

Yoon Suk Yeol (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Mr Yeol thanked his supporters outside his home in capital Seoul after what he described as a “long night”.

He spoke shortly after Mr Jae-myung conceded defeat during a news conference at the campaign office of his Democratic Party, where he congratulated Mr Yeol and called for him to heal the country’s divisions.

Lee Jae-Myung (Hong Ji-won/Yonhap via AP)

Mr Yeol will take office in May and serve a single five-year term as leader of the world’s 10th-largest economy, which is now grappling with stark income inequalities and soaring personal debt and facing growing threats from nuclear-armed North Korea.

