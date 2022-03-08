US congress passes Emmett Till bill to make lynching a hate crime

Bobby Rush

US congress has given final approval to legislation that for the first time would make lynching a federal hate crime in America.

The bill will now be sent to President Joe Biden to sign into law.

Years in the making, the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act is among some 200 bills that have been introduced over the past century that have tried to ban lynching in America.

It is named after the black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi in 1955 – and his mother’s insistence on a open funeral casket to show the world what had been done to her child – became a pivotal moment in the Civil Rights era.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said: “After more than 200 failed attempts to outlaw lynching, Congress is finally succeeding in taking a long overdue action by passing the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act.”

Fourteen-year-old Emmett Till was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in Mississippi in August 1955 after witnesses heard him whistle at a white woman (AP)

The bill would make it possible to prosecute a crime as a lynching when a conspiracy to commit a hate crime results in death or serious bodily injury, according to the bill’s champion, representative Bobby Rush.

The maximum sentence under the Anti-Lynching Act is 30 years.

The US house of representatives overwhelmingly approved a similar measure in 2020, but it was blocked in the senate.

Last week, the house overwhelmingly approved a revised version and the senate passed the bill unanimously late on Monday.

Mr Rush said: “Lynching is a longstanding and uniquely American weapon of racial terror that has for decades been used to maintain the white hierarchy.”