Kremlin denies use of cluster munitions during Ukraine conflict

Published:

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian forces had only attacked military targets.

Russia Ukraine War
The Kremlin has denied that the Russian military has used cluster munitions in Ukraine and insisted that the Russian forces only have struck military targets.

Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted that “the Russian troops don’t conduct any strikes against civilian infrastructure and residential areas”.

Mr Peskov’s claim contradicts abundant evidence documented of indiscriminate shelling of homes, schools, and hospitals across Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Sergei Guneyev/AP)
Mr Peskov also rejected the accusations that the Russian military has used cluster munitions and devastating vacuum weapons, dismissing them as fabrications.

Speaking in a conference call with reporters, he would not respond to questions about whether the Kremlin is happy with the pace of the offensive and would not comment on Russian military casualties.

The Russian defence ministry said for the first time on Monday that it has suffered losses but did not name any numbers.

