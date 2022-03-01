Fire at shopping centre kills 11 in Syrian capital city

Firefighters working at the scene of a fire that broke out in the La Mirada Mall building, in Damascus, Syria (Sana/AP)

A fire broke out in a shopping centre in the Syrian capital of Damascus, killing 11 people and injuring seven others, the state-owned news agency said.

Sana reported that two people were rescued from the La Mirada Mall building and the injured were immediately transferred to the local Al-Mowasat University Hospital.

It added that several of the injured suffered smoke inhalation and that six ambulances were immediately sent to the scene of the blaze.

Firefighters working at the scene (Sana/AP)

The fire broke out at night when the centre was closed and most of the dead are believed to be security guards.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.