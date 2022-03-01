Notification Settings

Australia’s prime minister to continue work after testing positive for Covid-19

World NewsPublished:

Scott Morrison said he was experiencing flu-like symptoms and would self isolate.

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison (Alastair Grant/PA)
Australian prime minister Scott Morrison said he tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday but will continue his official duties while isolating.

“I am experiencing flu-like symptoms and will be recovering over the next week,” Mr Morrison said in a statement.

He said would continue working as prime minister, focusing on the government’s responses to the Ukraine war and devastating floods on Australia’s east coast.

He is isolating in his official Sydney residence.

Mr Morrison held a news conference with defence minister Peter Dutton earlier on Tuesday in which the government promised 50 million dollars in missiles, ammunition and other military hardware for Ukraine.

Mr Dutton became the first governing party politician to be infected with Covid-19 during a Washington, DC, visit in March 2020.

He will be required to isolate for a week.

