Ukrainian president says 16 children have been killed in Russian offensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukraine presidential office/AP)

Ukraine’s president says 16 Ukrainian children have been killed and another 45 have been injured in the Russian invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message that “every crime, every shelling by the occupiers bring our partners and us even closer”.

He hailed the sanctions that the West slapped on Russia, saying they have brought the Russian currency down.

I am grateful to Romania for its significant contribution to the defense capabilities of our country. I am grateful to @KlausIohannis for supporting Ukraine's membership in the European Union. We feel the political and defense support of our partners.????? — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 28, 2022

Mr Zelensky asked the European Union a special quick path to membership.

Mr Zelensky said that over 4,500 Russian troops have been killed and called on Russian soldiers to lay down their guns and leave.