Chris Licht named as new head of CNN channel

Chris Licht attends The Hollywood Reporter’s annual most powerful people in media cocktail reception (Evan Agostini/AP)

Chris Licht, most recently Stephen Colbert’s top producer at CBS, was appointed as the new head of CNN, where he is expected to take over in May.

Licht’s expected appointment to replace Jeff Zucker as chief of CNN was widely reported over the weekend.

Before moving into late-night TV, Licht was the chief executive behind the CBS This Morning news programme and Morning Joe on MSNBC.

The appointment was made by David Zaslav, Discovery chief executive, who is expected to take over the merged company when Discovery’s acquisition of CNN parent WarnerMedia is approved this spring.

Mr Zaslav called Licht a “dynamic and creative producer, an engaging and thoughtful journalist, and a true news person”.

The CNN logo is displayed at the entrance to the CNN Centre in Atlanta (Ron Harris/AP)

He said Licht is “a highly principled individual who is trusted, hard-working and makes every organisation stronger, more innovative and more cohesive”.

Zucker was forced out earlier this month, after admitting that he had violated corporate rules by not revealing his romantic relationship with a CNN marketing executive, Allison Gollust.

Ms Gollust later exited the company, too.

Licht, in a statement, promised to uphold and build upon CNN’s legacy.