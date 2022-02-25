EU agrees to freeze assets of Vladimir Putin and key minister

Russia Putin

The European Union has agreed to freeze the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and foreign minister Sergei Lavrov along with other sanctions, according to Latvia’s foreign minister.

A decision to freeze Mr Putin and Mr Lavrov’s assets indicates that western powers are moving towards unprecedented measures to try to stop the invasion of Ukraine.

Latvian foreign minister Edgars Rinkevics said in a tweet on Friday that the EU’s foreign ministers “adopted the 2nd sanctions package” and added that “the asset freeze includes President of Russia and its Foreign Minister”.

EU Foreign Affairs Council has adopted the 2nd sanctions package, asset freeze includes President of Russia and its Foreign Minister. We will prepare the 3d package #StandWithUkraine — Edgars Rinkēvičs (@edgarsrinkevics) February 25, 2022