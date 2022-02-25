Notification Settings

EU agrees to freeze assets of Vladimir Putin and key minister

World NewsPublished:

The decision indicates that western powers are moving towards unprecedented measures to try to stop the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia Putin

The European Union has agreed to freeze the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and foreign minister Sergei Lavrov along with other sanctions, according to Latvia’s foreign minister.

A decision to freeze Mr Putin and Mr Lavrov’s assets indicates that western powers are moving towards unprecedented measures to try to stop the invasion of Ukraine.

Latvian foreign minister Edgars Rinkevics said in a tweet on Friday that the EU’s foreign ministers “adopted the 2nd sanctions package” and added that “the asset freeze includes President of Russia and its Foreign Minister”.

He said the EU plans to prepare another package of sanctions.

