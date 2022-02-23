Ukraine’s president in plea for peace as he warns of cost of war with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Presidential Office/AP)

Ukraine’s president is rejecting Moscow’s claim that his country poses a threat to Russia and warns that a looming Russian invasion could cause tens of thousands of deaths.

President Volodymyr Zelensky made the comments in a video address early on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony (Alexei Nikolsky/AP)

Speaking emotionally in Russian, he said: “The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace.

“But if we come under attack that threaten our freedom and lives of our people we will fight back.”