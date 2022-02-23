Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ukraine’s parliament approves nationwide state of emergency

World NewsPublished:

The measure will last for 30 days as fears rise of a Russian invasion.

Two Ukrainian soldiers patrol a street (Evegenly Maloletka/AP)
Two Ukrainian soldiers patrol a street (Evegenly Maloletka/AP)

Politicians in Ukraine have approved a nationwide state of emergency amid fears of an all-out Russian invasion.

The parliament approved Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s decree that imposes the measure for 30 days starting on Thursday.

The state of emergency allows authorities to impose restrictions on movement, block rallies and ban political parties and organizations “in the interests of national security and public order”.

Ukraine Tensions
A man takes his things out of the house after damaged by artillery shelling in Novoluhanske, eastern Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/PA)

The move follows Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move on Monday to recognise the independence of rebel regions in eastern Ukraine, where the nearly eight-year conflict has killed over 14,000.

Mr Putin has sanctioned the deployment of Russian troops there to “maintain peace” and received a parliamentary approval to use military force outside the country.

Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly voiced concern that Russia could try destabilize the country by relying on Moscow supporters inside the country, including a pro-Russia political party represented in parliament.

The document also bans “information materials that could destabilize the situation in the country”, and gives government the right to impose curfews and conduct checks.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News