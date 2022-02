EU sanctions hit Russian minister, senior Putin adviser and legislators

State Duma

The European Union has slapped sanctions on Russia’s defence minister, a senior adviser to Vladimir Putin and hundreds of Russian legislators who voted in favour of recognising the independence of separatist areas in south-east Ukraine.

The sanctions, mostly a freeze on the assets of those listed and a ban on them travelling in the 27-nation EU, are the first steps in a planned series of retaliatory measures designed to be ramped up if the Russian president launches an attack or pushes troops deeper into Ukraine. They are expected to take effect later on Wednesday.

Mr Putin signed a decree recognising Donetsk and Luhansk as independent and appears to be driving Russia’s campaign against Ukraine, but he is not on the EU’s list even though the sanctions target those “involved in the illegal decision”.

Sergei Shoigu (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)

Defence minister Sergei Shoigu and Mr Putin’s chief of staff, Anton Vaino, were among the high-profile officials targeted, according to a list seen by the Associated Press.

The EU said under Mr Shoigu’s “command and orders, Russian troops have held military drills in the illegally annexed Crimea and have been positioned at the border. He is ultimately responsible for any military action against Ukraine”.

Mr Vaino was said to play “an active role in the Kremlin decision-making process by taking part in the Russian ‘Security Council’ and influencing the elaboration of decisions by the president in the field of Russia’s defence and national security”.

The commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, Nikolay Yevmenov, is also on the list, as are foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan — who are both referred to as “a central figure of the government propaganda”.

Maria Zakharova (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service/AP)

“The EU will extend restrictive measures to cover all the 351 members of the Russian State Duma who voted on February 15 in favour of the appeal to President Putin to recognise the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk ‘republics’,” EU headquarters said.

The measures also hit banks that finance Russia’s armed forces. They target the ability of Moscow to access EU capital and financial markets and services, and ban EU trade with the two regions so that “those responsible clearly feel the economic consequences of their illegal and aggressive actions”.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said the sanctions “will hurt Russia and it will hurt a lot”.

But Pyotr Tolstoy, deputy chairman of the State Duma lower house of parliament who was one of the Russians hit by the sanctions, laughed them off and warned that Russia would retaliate with its own measures.

“Every time they implement sanctions against Russia, it does not make any sense and it’s worthless,” he told Belgian broadcaster RTBF on Wednesday. “Actually, we don’t give a damn about these sanctions.”

“It gives the impression that the authorities in Brussels are doing something,” he said. “In fact, they are doing nothing.”

(PA Graphics)

The measures come on top of a raft of economic and other sanctions on Russia since it annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014, including steps to force Moscow to comply with the 2015 Minsk peace deal, which ended major hostilities in eastern Ukraine but now appears to have been overtaken by events.

Those sanctions already targeted Russia’s financial, energy and defence sectors, as well as goods that can be used for civilian and military purposes.

More than 190 people and almost 50 “entities” – which are organisations, agencies, banks or companies – had also been separately targeted by the bloc for “actively supporting actions and implementing policies that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine”.