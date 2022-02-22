Notification Settings

All three defendants convicted of hate crimes over Ahmaud Arbery killing

World News

The killing in the US state of Georgia became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice after a video leaked online two months later.

A mural depicting Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia
The three men convicted of murder over the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in the US have been found guilty of federal hate crimes for violating Mr Arbery’s civil rights and targeting him because he was black.

The jury reached its decision after several hours of deliberation on the charges against father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and neighbour William “Roddie” Bryan.

During the trial, prosecutors showed roughly two dozen text messages and social media posts in which Travis McMichael and Bryan used racist slurs and made derogatory comments about black people.

The FBI was not able to access Greg McMichael’s phone because it was encrypted.

From left, Travis McMichael, William 'Roddie' Bryan and Gregory McMichael
From left, Travis McMichael, William ‘Roddie’ Bryan and Gregory McMichael (Pool/AP)

The McMichaels grabbed guns and jumped in a pickup truck to pursue Mr Arbery after seeing him running in their neighbourhood outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick in February 2020.

Bryan joined the pursuit in his own pickup and recorded mobile phone video of Travis McMichael fatally shooting Mr Arbery.

The killing became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice after the graphic video leaked online two months later.

Defence lawyers contended the three did not chase and kill Mr Arbery because of his race but acted on the earnest, though erroneous, suspicion that Mr Arbery had committed crimes in their neighbourhood.

