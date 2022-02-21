Notification Settings

Search expanded on burning ferry off Corfu with 10 still missing

The blaze is still burning on the Euroferry Olympia for a fourth day.

The Olympia on fire
Fire service rescuers have expanded a search inside a burning ferry anchored off the Greek island of Corfu, with 10 people still missing.

The blaze on the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia is burning for a fourth day, as rescuers gained more expanded access inside the 183-metre (600ft) vessel after containing the flames.

The stricken ferry
Ten people are still missing (AP)

The body of a Greek man was discovered inside the ship on Sunday.

A total of 281 people were rescued. They included two men who were airlifted by rescuers off the ferry, and a third man who managed to free himself and reach the deck of the vessel after being trapped for more than two days.

