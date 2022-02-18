President Biden ‘convinced’ that Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

Ukraine Tensions

Joe Biden said he is “convinced” that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to launch a further invasion in Ukraine, saying he has “reason to believe” it will occur in the “coming days” and will include an assault on the capital Kyiv.

After weeks of saying the US was not sure if Mr Putin had made the final decision to launch a widespread invasion, the US president said that assessment had changed.

“As of this moment I’m convinced he’s made the decision,” Mr Biden said. “We have reason to believe that.”

President Joe Biden speaks about Ukraine (Alex Brandon/AP)

He cited the United States’ “significant intelligence capability” for the assessment.

Mr Biden reiterated his threat of massive economic and diplomatic sanctions against Russia if it does invade, and pressed Mr Putin to rethink his course of action.