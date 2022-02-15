Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

US has not verified claim of Russia troop withdrawal, President Biden says

World NewsPublished:

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia was ready for talks with the United States and Nato.

Biden
Biden

President Joe Biden said the US has “not yet verified” Russia’s claim that some of its forces have withdrawn from the Ukraine border, adding an invasion of Ukraine remains a distinct possibility.

Mr Biden made the remarks at the White House hours after Russia announced that some units participating in military exercises near Ukraine’s borders would begin returning to their bases.

Russia Ukraine Tensions
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Sergey Guneev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier on Tuesday said Russia was ready for talks with the United States and Nato on military transparency, missile deployment limits and other security issues.

But Mr Biden continued to express scepticism about Russia’s intentions.

Mr Biden warned again that if Russia invades Ukraine, the US “will rally the world to oppose its aggression”.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News