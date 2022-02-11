Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

White House says Russia could invade Ukraine within the week

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Russia says it has no plans to invade but wants the West to keep Ukraine and other former Soviet countries out of Nato.

Pictures of the Week Europe and Africa Photo Gallery
Pictures of the Week Europe and Africa Photo Gallery

The White House said that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come within the week, possibly within the next two days, and urged Americans to leave the country now.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States did not have definitive information that an invasion has been ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But he said all the pieces were in place for a major military operation that could start “rapidly”.

Russia Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

“The risk is high enough and the threat is now immediate enough that prudence demands that it is the time to leave now,” Mr Sullivan said.

“We are not saying that a decision has been taken by President Putin,” Mr Sullivan added.

“What we are saying is that we have a sufficient level of concern based on what we are seeing on the ground, and what our intelligence analysts have picked up, that we are sending this clear message.”

Russia is holding massive war games in neighbouring Belarus and insisting that the highly strained relations is not its fault.

Russia says it has no plans to invade but wants the West to keep Ukraine and other former Soviet countries out of Nato.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News