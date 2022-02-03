Notification Settings

Biden: US raid in Syria killed Islamic State leader

The operation, which residents say lasted over two hours, jolted the sleepy village of Atmeh near the Turkish border.

People inspect a destroyed house following an operation by the US military in the Syrian village of Atmeh, in Idlib province, Syria
A US special forces raid in north-western Syria early on Thursday killed the leader of the so-called Islamic State group, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, President Joe Biden said.

“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our armed forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of Isis,” Mr Biden said in a statement.

He said all Americans involved in the operation returned safely.

Mr Biden said he would address the American people later on Thursday on the raid.

