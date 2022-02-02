Notification Settings

Turkey: Bodies of 12 frozen migrants recovered at Greek border

Published:

They were found near the Ipsala border crossing.

Migration

Turkish authorities say they have recovered 12 bodies, believed to be those of migrants who froze to death after being pushed back into Turkey, near the border with Greece.

Interior minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter that the 12 were among 22 migrants who were pushed back into Turkey by Greek border guards.

He said they were found near the Ipsala border crossing “without shoes and stripped of their clothes”.

The minister accused Greek border units of acting “cruelly” and the European Union of being soft on Greece.

