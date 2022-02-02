Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dolly Parton, Eminem and Duran Duran among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The Cleveland-based institution announced 17 artists and groups being considered for induction.

Dolly Parton and eminem
Dolly Parton and eminem

Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie and Duran Duran are among this year’s first-time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Cleveland-based institution announced 17 artists and groups being considered for induction, including Kate Bush, A Tribe Called Quest, Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Judas Priest and Beck.

Kate Bush
Kate Bush (Trevor Leighton/PA)

Beck and Simon are also nominated for the first time.

Eminem, who will play the Super Bowl half-time show on February 13 with Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar, earned a nomination in the first year he was eligible.

This year’s class will be announced in May, with an induction ceremony later in the year.

“This year’s ballot recognises a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” said John Sykes, head of the foundation that runs the Rock Hall.

Duran Duran
Duran Duran (Niall Carson/PA)

Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years ago before they are eligible for induction.

Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon thanked fans on Twitter for their support over the years. “This distinction is due in large part to the fact that we have an army of fans around the world who have unwaveringly supported us for the past four decades,” he wrote.

The other nominees are Devo, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5 and the New York Dolls.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News