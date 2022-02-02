CNN chief Jeff Zucker resigns over relationship with co-worker

Jeff Zucker

CNN president Jeff Zucker has resigned abruptly following nine years at the media company after acknowledging having a relationship with a co-worker.

He said he had failed to disclose the consensual relationship after the company’s investigation into Chris Cuomo, who was fired late last year following allegations of sexual harassment.

In a statement Mr Zucker said he wished his tenure had ended differently but, “it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute”.

He was named chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports in March 2019, and has served as president of CNN Worldwide since 2013.

Mr Zucker oversees all WarnerMedia’s live programming, including all divisions of CNN Worldwide and Turner Sports.

At CNN, that includes the US television network CNN International, HLN and CNN’s digital properties.