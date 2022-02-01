Russia denies responding to US proposal on Ukraine crisis

Ukraine Russia Tensions

A Russian diplomat has denied reports Moscow sent Washington a written response to a US proposal aimed at de-escalating the Ukraine crisis.

The Kremlin is seeking legally binding guarantees from the US and Nato that Ukraine will never join the bloc, deployment of Nato weapons near Russian borders will be halted and the alliance’s forces will be rolled back from Eastern Europe.

The demands, rejected by Nato and the US as non-starters, come amid fears that Russia might invade Ukraine, stoked by the build-up of an estimated 100,000 Russian troops near the border.

An Ukrainian serviceman observes pro Russian separatists’ positions through a periscope from a trench at a frontline position in the Donetsk region on Monday January 31 2022 (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda/PA)

Talks between Russia and the West have so far failed to yield any progress.

Washington has provided Moscow with a written response to the demands, and on Monday three Biden administration officials said the Russian government sent a written response to the US proposals.

But deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko on Tuesday told Russia’s state RIA Novosti news agency this was “not true”.