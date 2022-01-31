Notification Settings

Dolce & Gabbana to drop use of animal fur

World NewsPublished:

The Milan fashion house joins other luxury brands, including Armani, Gucci, Prada and Moncler, in adhering to guidelines set by the Fur Free Alliance.

People stand outside the Dolce & Gabbana store on Fifth Avenue in New York
Dolce & Gabbana has announced it will drop the use of animal fur in all its collections starting this year and transition to eco-friendly faux fur.

The Milan fashion house joins other luxury brands, including Armani, Gucci, Prada and Moncler, in adhering to guidelines set by the Fur Free Alliance, a network of animal rights groups around the world.

“Dolce&Gabbana is working toward a more sustainable future that can’t contemplate the use of animal fur,” Dolce & Gabbana communications and marketing officer Fedele Usai said in a statement.

PJ Smith, the fashion policy director at the Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International, said “ending the use of fur creates a higher standard for what is acceptable in fashion”.

Italy has banned fur farming from this year, joining about 20 countries that have either banned or limited fur farming over the last two decades.

