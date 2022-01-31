Dolce & Gabbana to drop use of animal fur

People stand outside the Dolce & Gabbana store on Fifth Avenue in New York

Dolce & Gabbana has announced it will drop the use of animal fur in all its collections starting this year and transition to eco-friendly faux fur.

The Milan fashion house joins other luxury brands, including Armani, Gucci, Prada and Moncler, in adhering to guidelines set by the Fur Free Alliance, a network of animal rights groups around the world.

“Dolce&Gabbana is working toward a more sustainable future that can’t contemplate the use of animal fur,” Dolce & Gabbana communications and marketing officer Fedele Usai said in a statement.

PJ Smith, the fashion policy director at the Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International, said “ending the use of fur creates a higher standard for what is acceptable in fashion”.