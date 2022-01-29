Notification Settings

MeToo protest in Amsterdam after sexual harassment allegations at TV show

World NewsPublished:

The demonstration was linked to The Voice Of Holland.

Netherlands MeToo

Hundreds of people have protested in Amsterdam in a MeToo demonstration sparked by allegations of sexual impropriety linked to a popular TV talent show.

The demonstration in Museumplein Square was organised following reports of sexual harassment, ranging from WhatsApp messages to an allegation of rape, linked to The Voice Of Holland.

The popular show was taken off the air two weeks ago after women accused two panellists who have appeared on the show in recent years and its pianist and band leader of inappropriate and unwanted sexual advances.

(Peter Dejong/AP)

The two coaches, both popular Dutch performers, have denied wrongdoing. The bandleader apologised and resigned from the show.

While a number of women have made complaints to law enforcement, prosecutors have not yet announced whether they will charge anybody.

The scandal has led to calls in the Netherlands for more action to make workplaces safer for women.

Labour union FNV said this week that “nearly five years after #MeToo, shockingly little has changed in tackling workplace sexual intimidation” and called on the government to tighten laws.

FNV vice president Kitty Jong said the allegations about The Voice Of Holland clearly show “that women in vulnerable positions have too few resources to address sexual harassment”.

