Tiger King star Joe Exotic sentenced to 21 years in prison

Joe Exotic

A federal US judge has resentenced Tiger King star Joe Exotic to 21 years in prison, rejecting pleas from the former zookeeper to free him from prison.

Joe Exotic — whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage — was convicted in a murder-for-hire case involving animal welfare activist Carole Baskin.

Both were featured in hit Netflix series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness.

Maldonado-Passage was resentenced after a federal appeal court ruled last year that improper sentencing guidelines were used.

Prosecutors say he tried to hire two people — including an undercover FBI agent — to kill Baskin, who had criticised his treatment of animals. Maldonado-Passage’s lawyers said he wasn’t being serious.

Baskin attended the sentencing in Oklahoma City.