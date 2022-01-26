Notification Settings

Texas man charged with selling gun to synagogue hostage-taker

World NewsPublished:

Maisal Faisal Akram was shot dead by the FBI at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleysville.

Texas Synagogue Standoff Services
A Texas man has been charged with selling a gun to the Briton who held four hostages inside a synagogue earlier this month before he was shot dead by the FBI.

Henry “Michael” Williams was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm after authorities say he sold the weapon that Maisal Faisal Akram used when he entered Congregation Beth Israel in Colleysville, Texas, on January 15 and held the rabbi and three others hostage for hours.

Akram, 44, originally from Blackburn, Lancashire, held the hostages in the Dallas-area suburb while demanding the release of a federal prisoner.

Texas Synagogue Standoff
The FBI shot dead the hostage-taker (Brandon Wade/AP)

The stand-off ended after more than 10 hours when the temple’s rabbi threw a chair at Akram and fled with the other two remaining hostages just as an FBI tactical team was moving in.

