Joe Biden hits out at reporter with vulgar insult

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The president’s comments at the White House were captured on video and by the microphone in front of him.

President Joe Biden (Andrew Harnik/AP)
President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity.

The president was in the East Room of the White House for a meeting of his Competition Council, which is focused on changing regulations and enforcing laws to help consumers deal with high prices.

Reporters in the room shouted a number of questions after Mr Biden’s remarks.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Biden about inflation, which is at a nearly 40-year high and has hurt the president’s public approval.

Doocy’s network has been relentlessly critical of Biden.

Doocy called out: “Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?”

Mr Biden responded with sarcasm: “It’s a great asset — more inflation.”

Then he shook his head and added: “What a stupid son of a bitch.”

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families (Andrew Harnik/AP)
The president’s comments were captured on video and by the microphone in front of him.

Doocy laughed it off in a subsequent appearance on his network, joking: “Nobody has fact-checked him yet and said it’s not true.”

Doocy told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that Mr Biden called him later to the clear the air.

Doocy said Mr Biden told him: “It’s nothing personal, pal.”

The White House did not immediately responded to a request for comment.

The White House has insisted repeatedly that it is focused on curbing inflation, with Biden reorienting his entire economic agenda around the issue.

But the president has also shown a willingness to challenge a media that he deems to be too critical, especially Fox News and Doocy.

At his news conference last week, Mr Biden said to Doocy with sarcasm: “You always ask me the nicest questions.”

“I have a whole binder full,” the reporter answered.

“I know you do,” Mr Biden said.

“None of them make a lot of sense to me.

“Fire away.”

