Gunfire heard near home of Burkina Faso’s president amid coup speculation

Mutinous soldier stand on a bridge at the Bobo interchange near the Lamizana camp in Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou (Sophie Garcia/AP)

Gunfire rang out near the home of Burkina Faso’s embattled President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, raising the spectre that a military coup might still be under way after mutinous soldiers seized a military base earlier in the day.

Government officials had sought to reassure people that the situation was under control even as shots rang out for hours at the army base.

But by the end of Sunday anti-government protesters supporting the mutineers also had set fire to a building belonging to Mr Kabore’s party.

It was not immediately known whether Mr Kabore was at home but several people in the area said in addition to gunfire they could hear helicopters hovering overhead.

A mutinous soldier also told AP by phone that heavy fighting was under way near the presidential palace, a claim that could not immediately be independently corroborated.

Sunday’s mutiny came one day after the latest public demonstration calling for Mr Kabore’s resignation as anger has mounted over the government’s handling of the Islamic insurgency.

People begin to gather spontaneously at the Place de la Nation in Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou (Sophie Garcia/AP)

Anti-government protesters lent public support to the mutinous soldiers, prompting security forces to use tear gas to disperse crowds in the capital.

The West African regional bloc known as Ecowas, which already has suspended Mali and Guinea in the past 18 months over military coups, issued a statement of support for Burkina Faso’s embattled president and urged dialogue with the mutineers.

Defence Minister Aime Barthelemy Simpore told state broadcaster RTB that a few barracks had been affected by unrest not only in the capital of Ouagadougou but in other cities, too.

He denied, however, that the president had been detained by the mutineers, even though Mr Kabore’s whereabouts remained unknown.

“Well, it’s a few barracks. There are not too many,” Mr Simpore said.

“In some of these barracks, the calm has already returned.

“So that’s it for the moment.

“As I said, we are monitoring the situation.”

A news headline on the state broadcaster described the gunfire as “acts of discontent by soldiers”.

“Contrary to some information, no institution of the republic has been targeted,” the headline continued.

At the Lamizana Sangoule military barracks in the capital, however, angry soldiers shot into the air, directing their anger over army casualties at the president.

About 100 motorcycles later left the base, chanting in support of the mutineers, but were stopped when security forces deployed tear gas.

The soldiers put a man on the phone who said that they were seeking better working conditions for Burkina Faso’s military amid the escalating fight against Islamic militants.

Protesters take to the streets of Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou (Sophie Garcia/AP)

Among their demands are increased manpower in the battle against extremists and better care for those wounded and the families of the dead.

The mutinous soldiers also want the military and intelligence hierarchy replaced, he said.

There were signs on Sunday that their demands were supported by many in Burkina Faso who are increasingly distressed by the attacks blamed on al Qaida and so-called Islamic State-linked groups.

Thousands have died in recent years from those attacks and around 1.5 million people have been displaced.

“We want the military to take power,” said Salif Sawadogo as he tried to avoid tear gas on the streets of Ouagadougou.

“Our democracy is not stable.”

Mr Kabore first took office in 2015, winning the election held after long-time President Blaise Compaore was ousted in a popular uprising.

Still, Mr Kabore has faced growing opposition since his reelection in November 2020 as the country’s Islamic extremism crisis has deepened.

Last month he fired his prime minister and replaced most of the Cabinet, but critics have continued calling for his resignation.