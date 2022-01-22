Notification Settings

Homes evacuated over wildfire in California’s Big Sur

World NewsPublished:

The blaze started in the Palo Colorado canyon and grew to more than 250 acres, according to reports.

A wildfire has led to residents in the Big Sur area of California being told to leave their homes.

Monterey County officials ordered the evacuations after the blaze started in the Palo Colorado canyon and grew to more than 250 acres (101 hectares), news outlets reported.

The wildfire is being called the Colorado Fire.

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur (AP)

Officials shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel-By-The-Sea, according to local reports, while the American Red Cross is setting up a shelter at a middle school.

A wind advisory had been issued in the Bay Area for Friday night through to Saturday morning, though meteorologists said strong winds were most likely in higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service.

