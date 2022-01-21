Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

21 beaches polluted by oil spill in Peru linked to Tonga eruption

World NewsPublished:

The Peruvian government has formed a committee to deal with the crisis.

Peru oil spill clean-up worker
Peru oil spill clean-up worker

Peru has declared an environmental emergency after announcing that 21 beaches on the Pacific coast were contaminated by an oil spill at a refinery run by Spanish-based company Repsol, following surging waves caused by the eruption of an underwater volcano near Tonga.

President Pedro Castillo said a committee will be formed to propose ways of dealing with the crisis, in keeping with national policies aimed at protecting the environment.

Peru’s prime minister Mirtha Vasquez said Repsol has promised to deliver a cleaning schedule, to incorporate local fishermen in the clean-up on beaches and to deliver food baskets to affected families.

An oil spill on Conchitas Beach
Clean-up work takes place on Conchitas Beach in Ancon (AP)

Ms Vasquez said the United Nations will provide a team of experts to help Peru deal with the oil spill. People are barred for now from going to the 21 polluted beaches because of health concerns.

Peruvian authorities say an Italian-flagged ship spilled 6,000 barrels in the Pacific on Saturday in front of the La Pampilla refinery. In recent days, environmental activists have collected oil-stained or dead seabirds.

Repsol said Peruvian authorities had not provided a tsunami warning and that the ship was continuing to unload oil to the refinery when the waves struck.

Two women in Peru drowned after being swept away by strong waves following the Tonga eruption.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News