Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Capitol riot panel

World NewsPublished:

The committee said it is seeking records and deposition testimony from Mr Giuliani in connection to his promotion of election fraud claims.

The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has issued a new batch of subpoenas to some of Donald Trump’s closet advisers, including Rudy Giuliani, as the committee inches closer to the former president.

The committee is continuing to widen its scope into Mr Trump’s orbit, this time demanding information and testimony from Mr Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn.

All four publicly defended the president and his baseless voter fraud claims in the months after the 2020 election.

Guiliani visits the UK
Rudy Giuliani (John Stillwell/PA)

“The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes,” Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, said in a statement.

The committee said it is seeking records and deposition testimony from Mr Giuliani in connection to his promotion of election fraud claims on behalf of Mr Trump.

The panel is also seeking information about Mr Giuliani’s reported efforts to persuade state legislators to take steps to overturn the election results.

