Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Spider-Man comic page sells for record £2.44m

World NewsPublished:

The artwork is from page 25 of Marvel Comics’ Secret Wars No 8, from 1984.

The Spider-Man page
The Spider-Man page

A single page of artwork from a 1984 Spider-Man comic book has sold at a US auction for a record 3.36 million dollars (£2.44 million).

Mike Zeck’s artwork for page 25 of Marvel Comics’ Secret Wars No 8 brings the first appearance of Spidey’s black suit.

The symbiote suit would eventually lead to the emergence of the character Venom.

The record bidding, which started at 330,000 dollars (£240,000) and soared past three million dollars (£2.1 million), came on the first day of Heritage Auctions’ four-day comic event in Dallas, Texas.

The previous record for an interior page of a US comic book was 657,250 dollars (£479,000) for art from a 1974 issue of The Incredible Hulk that featured a tease for the first appearance of Wolverine.

Also on Thursday, one of the few surviving copies of Superman’s debut, Action Comics No 1, sold for 3.18 million dollars (£2.31 million), putting it among the priciest books ever auctioned.

None of the sellers or buyers were identified.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News