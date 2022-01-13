Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Swirling ice disc causes a stir

World NewsPublished:

Ice discs can form because of a current and vortex under ice.

A large ice disc slowly rotates in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine
A large ice disc slowly rotates in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine

A swirling disc of ice on a river in the US state of Maine is drawing onlookers in the heart of winter once again.

The disc has formed in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook.

A handful of dog walkers and onlookers stopped to gaze at the curious ice formation on a chilly Thursday morning around dawn.

The disc drew fans from around the globe when it first appeared in the river in 2019.

It also partially formed in 2020.

Ice discs can form because of a current and vortex under ice.

The ice sheets spin and form into circles.

Officials in Westbrook have cautioned against attempting to go out on the ice disc.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News