Iranian employee of British Council freed by Tehran

World NewsPublished:

Aras Amiri had been sentenced to 10 years in jail in 2019 on widely criticised espionage charges.

Tehran

The British Council says an Iranian employee arrested in Tehran has been acquitted by a court and is back in the UK.

The British Council said on Wednesday that an appeal her lawyers made to Iran’s Supreme Court had been successful.

She worked for the council’s London office.

“We have always refuted the original charges made against Aras,” the council said in a statement.

“We are very proud of her work in our London office as an arts programme officer supporting a greater understanding and appreciation of Iranian culture in the UK.”

Iranian officials did not immediately acknowledge her release.

